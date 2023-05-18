New body camera footage shows APD response to active shooter at midtown medical building

Editor’s Note: The video above is body camera footage released by Atlanta police. It does not show any graphic content; however, viewer discretion is advised.

Atlanta police released new body camera footage of their response to an active shooter in midtown Atlanta.

On May 3, police said Deion Patterson, 24, shot five women at the Northside Hospital Midtown medical building off West Peachtree Street. One of the women, Amy St. Pierre, died from her injuries. All four surviving victims have since been released from Grady Memorial Hospital.

The body camera video does not show any of the victims nor can gunshots be heard in the video. The footage does show the moments officers in tactical gear going up floor-by-floor to where the shooting took place.

Once officers reached the medical office’s floor, they rushed the employees who were hiding to safety. The footage then shows them proceeding room-to-room looking for Patterson, who was no longer in the building.

After the shooting, police said Patterson stole a vehicle in midtown and then led officers on an hours-long manhunt before he was caught hiding in a pool house in Cobb County.

Atlanta police body camera footage is the latest video released from the investigation.

On Tuesday, Cobb police released a string of new videos that showed Patterson’s previously unknown movements through Cobb County.

One video showed the vehicle Patterson was in cruising along Cobb Parkway. Video then shows a figure police say is Patterson run across Windy Hill Road near the Battery.

The next video shows him run into a construction site on Windy Ridge Parkway, an area that at one point during the search, officers surrounded.

The last video shows the tense moments Patterson was taken into custody from the perspective of an officer’s body camera.

