Body camera footage shows confrontation with Nashville school shooter

Body camera footage released by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department on Tuesday shows the moment officers confronted a shooter at a local elementary school, who was ultimately killed in the shoot-out.

The footage from officers Rex Engelbert and Michael Collazo shows police searching the first floor of The Covenant School before rushing upstairs in response to sounds, inaudible in the video, coming from the second floor.

Shots can be heard as the officers approach a mezzanine where the shooter, later identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hale, can be seen standing before several tall windows. Engelbert fires several shots at Hale, after which someone yells, “Clear!” As Collazo approaches the shooter, he yells, “Watch out! Watch out!” before firing at the shooter as well. He continues toward Hale, yelling to “stop moving” and calling out “suspect down,” before grabbing the shooter’s weapons.

Hale, a former student, killed three 9-year-old students and three staff members at The Covenant School on Monday before the shoot-out with police.

Police released soundless surveillance footage on Monday that showed the shooter driving up to the school and shooting through locked glass doors to enter the building. After crawling through the shattered doors, Hale can be seen walking through the building with a weapon drawn.

Police have described the attack as “calculated and planned,” saying that Hale conducted surveillance of the school in advance and had drawn a map of the school with possible entry points for the shooting.

