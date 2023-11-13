New body camera footage shows deputies and sheriff arrest two in Thurston County with ‘felony stop’

Newly released body camera footage shows the moment Sheriff Sanders and deputies with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office detained two suspects with a felony stop in Thurston County.

A deputy was dispatched to a “suspicious vehicle” off of Johnson Point Road North East early Sunday morning, according to the TCSO.

A deputy says they then saw a “suspicious individual” who then left in a truck. The deputy then sent the license plate to dispatch before losing sight of the truck.

Dispatch then told deputies that the truck came back from the database as stolen.

“I happened to locate the vehicle as it passed me on Sleater-Kinney Rd NE. After pulling behind it, the vehicle pulled into a driveway and a felony stop was initiated,” said Sheriff Sanders.

The driver was then booked for possession of a stolen vehicle and a felony warrant for ID theft, burglary, and retail theft.

The passenger in the truck lied to deputies about his name. However, after fingerprinting him on the side of the road, the suspect was booked for a felony DOC escape warrant for assault with a deadly weapon, criminal impersonation, and a felony warrant for assaulting an officer.