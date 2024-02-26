Body camera footage shows moments after Okaloosa deputy fires at unarmed, handcuffed man in patrol car

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Newly released body camera footage shows what happened after an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy mistook an acorn falling for a gunshot, and opened fire on a patrol vehicle with a handcuffed, unarmed man.

What led to the incident

On Nov. 12, 2023, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle driving around honking its horn, disrupting the peace since 3 a.m.

A woman then called the sheriff’s office, accusing Marquis Jackson, 22, of taking a vehicle and sending threats via text message and phone calls. Deputies reportedly responded to the scene, on McLaren Circle, around 8:42 a.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jackson arrived at the scene around 9:09 a.m.; he was detained, searched, handcuffed and placed in the back seat of Deputy Jesse Hernandez’s patrol vehicle.

An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy fires at a patrol car containing Marquis Jackson, who is unarmed and handcuffed, in November 2023. (Still from OCSO body camera)

‘Shots fired! Shots fired! Shots fired!’

As Hernandez returned with a Victim’s Rights form for the woman, other deputies had communicated they found her vehicle, according to an OCSO news release.

Hernandez then walked toward the passenger side rear door of his patrol vehicle to search Jackson a second time. That’s when he heard a pop sound, which he thought was a gunshot, and believed he had been hit, according to the release. (That sound would later be revealed to be a fallen acorn, according to reports.)

Hernandez yelled “shots fired” multiple times, fell to the ground, rolled and then began firing into the patrol car, according to body camera footage of the incident.

Sgt. Beth Roberts then began firing into the vehicle in response to the perceived threat after she saw Hernandez’s response, reaction, and fear for his life.

Jackson escaped injury, and no weapon was located, the OCSO said.

WKRG News 5 learned about this incident after Jackson shared it publicly on his Facebook page. The station requested the body camera footage on Feb. 7; the OCSO released the footage Feb. 9.

The video soon went viral and made national news.

The internal investigation

OCSO Professional Standards conducted an internal investigation and determined Hernandez’s use of force was not objectively reasonable, according to an OCSO news release.

He violated policy regarding excessive use of control to resistance, but Roberts’ use of deadly force was objectively reasonable, and she was exonerated, according to the OCSO.

The OCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division reviewed the incident after initial investigation for any possible criminal charges.

The sheriff’s office also reportedly requested an independent review by the 1st Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office. Ultimately, no probable cause for criminal charges was found.

Jackson: ‘I ignored everything and prayed!’

In a public Facebook post on Feb. 7, Jackson wrote about the incident.

He said he was “scared to death and I knew all I could depend on was God! I ignored everything and prayed! Windows were shattering on me the whole time as bullets continued flying across me.”

He said he was blessed not to get hit by bullets or physically be hurt, “but mentally, I’m not ok. I haven’t been the same since and I don’t think this feeling I have will ever change.”

“I truly believe I’m damaged for life!”

‘We understand this situation was traumatic’

Shortly after the incident became public, Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden posted a video to the OCSO YouTube page.

In it, he said the OCSO must work to protect both officers and anyone accused of a crime.

“…Let this be clear, we understand this situation was traumatic for Mr. Jackson and all involved and have incorporated this officer-involved shooting into our training to try to ensure nothing similar happens again.

As for Hernandez, “Though his actions were ultimately not warranted, we do believe he felt his life was in immediate peril and his response was based off the totality of circumstances surrounding this fear.

“Just as we have an obligation to protect our officers so they can go home safely to their families, law enforcement has the same obligation to any citizen being investigated for a crime.”

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies surround Marquis Jackson in November 2023, shortly after a deputy shot at him in a patrol car. (Still from OCSO body cam)

What an Okaloosa deputy’s latest body camera shows

The newly released video (shown above) shows deputies walking up to the patrol car as Jackson places his hands outside the vehicle.

While approaching the car — now with flattened tires, shattered window glass and riddled with bullet holes — one deputy can be heard saying, “Marquis, you’re doing a great job. You hear me? Keep your hands outside the car.”

They then say, “Stay there, don’t move.”

Jackson can be heard making audible sounds of distress throughout the exchange, repeatedly saying “Aaaah,” but at one point yelling, “F***.”

Deputies are seen laying Jackson on the ground before patting him down to make sure he doesn’t have any weapons on him.

“I didn’t do nothing, I swear to God,” Jackson says.

Deputies are heard calling for medical attention while Jackson says his shoulder hurts.

Okaloosa sheriff responds to latest footage

Aden also released a statement regarding the new footage.

“Our team has done and continues to do all we can to ensure this never happens again,” the sheriff said.

“We are grateful Mr. Jackson was not injured and we have publicly apologized to him and his family. We continue to have no reason to think former Deputy Hernandez acted with any malice.”

Two investigations, including an independent review from the Office of the State Attorney, concluded that neither he nor Roberts acted with criminal or depraved intent, Aden said.

“Regardless, we have acted in accordance with the policies for addressing such a difficult situation, which would have called for former Deputy Hernandez’s termination had he not already resigned.

“Our top priority remains ensuring our community is safe and well served.”

