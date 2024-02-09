Body camera footage shows Ohio police sergeant shooting woman from hood of car

Body camera footage shows a Columbus police sergeant fired more than 10 gunshots into the windshield while on the hood of a stolen vehicle that struck him in a North Side parking lot.

The sergeant, who has worked for Columbus police for 10 years, has not been identified.

The bodycam and dash camera footage from a police cruiser, released Friday, shows what occurred Wednesday afternoon as Columbus police officers attempted to stop a 2015 Toyota Corolla that had been reported stolen from Lancaster.

Body camera footage shows a Columbus police sergeant being struck by a car in a parking lot Wednesday afternoon. The driver of the vehicle, Holly Graham, is charged with felonious assault on a police officer.

The video footage shows the car, driven by 32-year-old Holly Graham, driving in circles around gas pumps at two service stations on East Dublin-Granville Road as police attempt to stop her.

On at least two occasions, Graham pulls into a pump, and police pull in behind her, giving her verbal commands to show her hands, but Graham drives away. For more than five minutes, officers attempt to block Graham in the parking lots, finally attempting to use stop sticks to disable the vehicle in a parking lot of the Huntley Square shopping plaza near the intersection of Huntley Road and East Dublin-Granville Road.

Body camera footage from the sergeant shows him approaching the Toyota Corolla with his gun drawn, giving multiple verbal commands for the car to stop as it is backing up. The car then speeds up, striking the sergeant squarely.

The camera footage shows the officer, who is on the hood of the car as it continues to move forward, firing what sounds like 12 shots into the windshield of the vehicle. The car drives through a ditch between the parking lot and East Dublin-Granville Road, abruptly stopping and causing the sergeant to fall onto the road.

Body camera footage shows a car that struck a Columbus police sergeant driving with the officer on the car's hood. The driver, Holly Graham, is charged with felonious assault on a police officer.

Grahan then drove eastbound in the westbound lanes of traffic for several blocks before hitting two cars head-on near the Interstate 71 interchange.

When other officers approach Graham, she appears to have a gunshot wound to each of her upper thighs and one to her lower torso below her belt line.

As officers start to assess Graham's injuries and apply tourniquets to each of her legs, Graham asks repeatedly for her water, which she says is in the center console of the car.

"I didn't (expletive) mean to hit the mother (expletive)," Graham is heard saying.

"Does anybody have an (expletive) cigarette? For real, does anybody have a cigarette?" she also says.

Body camera footage from a Columbus police sergeant shows him firing multiple gunshots into the windshield of a car that hit him on the city's North Side. The driver of the vehicle, Holly Graham, is facing a felonious assault charge.

Officers continue to treat Graham while paramedics are en route, repeatedly telling Graham their main concern is the holes in her legs, despite her insistence on having her water.

"If you're trying to help me, water is the best for it," Graham says in the footage.

Graham was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, where she remains hospitalized in stable condition. She has been charged with felonious assault on a police officer.

