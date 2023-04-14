Body camera footage shows shooting of Robert Dotson by Farmington Police

FARMINGTON, N.M. ― New Mexico State Police continue to investigate an April 5 incident in which three Farmington Police officers shot and killed Robert Dotson when they responded to the wrong home regarding a domestic violence report.

"The Farmington Police Department is cooperating fully with the State Police as the investigation continues," an April 14 news release from the Farmington Police Department stated.

According to the news release, additional "records and files" are expected to be released after review and redaction.

"All of us - the men and women of the Farmington Police Department - recognize thee severity of this incident," said Chief Steven Hebbe in the news release.

"We will do everything possibly to more fully understand what transpired here. Once again, we wish to express our condolences to the Dotson family and as your chief of police, I wish to convey how very sorry I am that this tragedy occurred. We will continue to provide updates as we are able."

More: NMSP investigate shooting by Farmington Police. Here's what we know

What lapel video shows happened that night

The three responding officers, whose name continued to be withheld, identified themselves as Farmington police at least three times at the door of the home on Valley View Ave.

Just after four minutes from arriving on scene - the officers parked their vehicles down the street - the officers were firing upon Dotson whom the video shows had come to the door armed with a handgun.

In the redacted video - the names of the officers were bleeped out - officers request additional law enforcement presence and report Dotson had been shot.

Minutes later the officers fired several rounds again, this time at Dotson's wife after, one officer in the footage reports, she picked up the firearm dropped by Dotson and began to fire at them.

Around nine minutes into the incident Dotson's wife - do we know her name? - can be heard shouting from inside the home, "Somebody shot my husband. Please help."

Story continues

Over approximately the next 10 minutes, as other officers arrive on scene, Mrs. Dotson informs the officers that there are children upstairs. Officers are later heard discussing the presence of at least three children in the home.

For several minutes the officers on scene shout commands at Mrs. Dotson to exit the house with her hands out while she pleads for help. She eventually exits, is removed from the scene and placed in handcuffs.

This house on Valley View Avenue in Farmington was the scene of a fatal police shooting on April 5.

Several video files were released to the media and public Friday, April 14. Hebbe had announced the department's intention to do so in a statement given the day after the shooting.

According to a news release by the Farmington Police Department, Dotson family members and their attorney reviewed the video prior to its release.

Others are reading:

This article originally appeared on Farmington Daily Times: Body camera footage shows shooting of Robert Dotson by Farmington Police