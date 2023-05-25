Body camera footage shows Tucson police shooting, killing armed man

Pima County authorities released a briefing containing snippets of body-camera footage depicting a deadly Tucson police shooting that occurred on March 14.

The footage was released by the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team, made up of law enforcement agencies throughout southern Arizona, that investigates department incidents across the county.

The briefing states the shooting occurred near the intersection of Grant Road and Treat Avenue after receiving calls of an armed robbery at a dispensary shortly before 3:30 p.m.

Surveillance footage shows a man, later identified as 37-year-old Nicholas Mauro Sosa, wearing a black tank top and shorts when he vaults over the counter and points a handgun at an employee. The video shares a 911 recording from a man saying he last saw Sosa fleeing west on Grant Road.

Responding officers searched for Sosa on foot before a sergeant found him in an occupied restaurant near the dispensary. The sergeant can be heard in the body-camera footage ordering Sosa to get on the ground before firing his rifle three times and retreating to cover.

Tucson police’s SWAT team were eventually called to the area and officers learned the restaurant’s occupants were able to escape without injuries. The SWAT team tried to contact Sosa multiple times before entering the restaurant where he was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identify the sergeant who shot and killed Sosa as Sgt. Jesse Chlopowicz, who is a 14-year veteran with the department.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Office and the University of Arizona Police Department are leading the criminal investigation into the shooting while Tucson police are conducting the administrative investigation to determine whether the shooting fell within department policy.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Bodycam footage shows Tucson police shooting, killing armed man