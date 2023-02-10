Body-camera shows commander confront reporter before arrest

1
JOHN SEEWER
·3 min read

A cable news reporter pushed to the ground and handcuffed while covering a news conference had a heated confrontation with the leader of the Ohio National Guard just before the reporter was arrested, body-camera footage showed.

NewsNation correspondent Evan Lambert was charged with criminal trespass and resisting arrest Wednesday after authorities said he was told to stop his live broadcast and then refused their orders to leave the news conference with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

Lambert said afterward that he was just trying to do his job.

Body-camera footage released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol showed Maj. Gen. John Harris Jr., commander of the state's national guard, talking with a camera operator before a state trooper motioned to stop the live shot. Police said Lambert was talking loudly while on the air from the back of the gym where DeWine was speaking at the same time.

Harris started to walk away before he turned around, confronted and pointed a finger at Lambert and then briefly pushed the reporter with one hand in the chest, the body-camera footage showed. Lambert was also pointing and talking to Harris. A state trooper then stepped in between the two and moved away the commander, the footage showed.

Harris later told police the reporter was coming at him in an aggressive manner and he felt threatened.

“I instinctively put my hands on his chest to keep him from bumping into me, which I felt was inevitable if I had not protected myself,” Harris said in a statement made to investigators and provided by his office. He declined Thursday to comment beyond his statements to police.

Authorities said that after the confrontation, Lambert was told to leave the news conference but refused several times. Officers then pulled him toward the exit and told him he was under arrest.

Body-camera footage showed Lambert pull away from two officers who then pushed him to the floor and handcuffed him.

"This is what it’s like to be a Black reporter in 2023,” Lambert said while he was being held down, according to the footage.

The two officers who handcuffed Lambert are white as is the Columbiana County sheriff who ordered Lambert to leave. Both Lambert and Harris, the national guard commander who is a member of the governor's cabinet, are Black.

Lambert and NewsNation officials did not say in their statements afterward that race was a factor in the arrest.

Lambert, who spent about five hours in jail before being released on a bond, said “no journalist expects to be arrested when you’re doing your job, and I think that’s really important that that doesn’t happen in our country,”

Michael Corn, president of news for NewsNation, said Friday that the videos and body camera footage of the arrest speak for themselves.

“Evan acted professionally and at a minimum is owed an apology,” Corn said.

DeWine, who as governor was at the news conference giving an update about the derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals, said he did not authorize the arrest or even see the disagreement, adding that reporters have “every right” to report during briefings.

Recommended Stories

  • Reporter arrested during Ohio train derailment briefing

    A broadcast reporter was pushed to the ground, handcuffed and arrested for trespassing Wednesday while covering a news conference about the derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals in Ohio. (Feb. 9)

  • Police: Reporter pushed down, arrested had refused to leave

    The arrest of a broadcast reporter who was pushed to the ground and handcuffed while covering a news conference came after he got into an argument with the head of the Ohio National Guard and refused to leave, police said Thursday. NewsNation correspondent Evan Lambert was arrested Wednesday at an elementary school in East Palestine where Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was giving an update about the derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals. Video of the arrest that followed Lambert's live broadcast during the event showed the cable news reporter facedown on the ground being handcuffed.

  • Employee at a Bellingham high school charged with a sex offense

    The charge comes as the district is facing a federal lawsuit alleging it mishandled another student’s sexual assault allegations.

  • Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Died Without A Will, Wife Allison Holker Requests Control of Estate

    Allison Holker Boss, the widow of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, is asking a California court to grant her his half of their estate following his death. According to court documents obtained by People, the beloved dancer, who died by suicide on Dec. 13, did not have a will. On Monday, Allison filed a Spousal Property Petition in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County, the publication reports.

  • Air near Ohio derailment safe for residents to return home

    Evacuated residents can return to the Ohio village where crews burned toxic chemicals after a train derailed five days ago near the Pennsylvania state line now that monitors show no dangerous levels in the air, authorities said Wednesday. Around-the-clock testing inside and outside the evacuation zone around the village of East Palestine and a sliver of Pennsylvania showed the air had returned to normal levels that would have been seen before the derailment, said James Justice of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. “Hundreds and hundreds of data points we’ve collected over the time show the air quality is safe," he said.

  • OSHP release body camera footage of NewsNation reporter being arrested

    The Ohio State Highway Patrol released the body camera footage of when a NewsNation reporter was arrested while reporting during a press conference held by Gov. Mike DeWine in East Palestine on Wed.

  • Arizona man convicted of killing Tucson teen faces another murder trial

    A man already convicted of killing a Tucson teenager now is facing another murder trial, this one involving a 6-year-old girl.

  • Dad charged after giving police false statement saying his 4-year-old shot in road rage, FBCSO says

    FBCSO said the father initially told police someone shot his son while he was driving on I-10, but deputies later found signs of blood in their home and said the dad's story was "vague."

  • 'Ant-Man' star Paul Rudd says his son thought he worked in a movie theater for years and he 'never corrected' him

    "Ant-Man" star Paul Rudd said that his son eventually realized what he did for a living. "I think when he was 15, he finally put it all together."

  • Disney to cut 7,000 jobs after fall in streaming subscribers

    Disney has announced plans to cut 7,000 jobs and $5.5bn in costs after reporting its first ever drop in subscriber numbers.

  • Disney+ reports its first subscriber loss of 2.4M subscribers, plans to lay off 7K employees

    The drop in Disney+ subscribers was mainly driven by a decrease in Disney+ Hotstar subscribers. The international streaming service, available in India and parts of Southeast Asia, saw a decline of 3.8 million subscribers, down from 61.3 million subs in the previous quarter. On the semi-positive side, Disney+ gained 200,000 domestic subscribers in the U.S. and Canada.

  • Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett provides a peek into a life that's gone to his dog, Gohan

    The last time Browns fans saw Myles Garrett’s playful pup, Gohan, the Browns defensive end was taking a tour of area dog parks.

  • Paul Rudd Let His Son Think He Just Worked at a Movie Theater for Years

    When the A-lister's son first saw Dad on a movie poster, the younger Rudd assumed his employer was AMC, not the MCU. Paul Rudd Let His Son Think He Just Worked at a Movie Theater for Years Abby Jones

  • Man accused of fleeing from feds, crashing car near Westwood school arrested

    Officials said Mackey was wanted for a parole violation, as well as domestic violence, assault and breaking and entering.

  • China Targets Blockchain Breakthroughs With Beijing Research Center: Report

    The center will focus on blockchain use related to the economy and individuals' livelihoods in an attempt to make the technology central to the country's digital infrastructure.

  • Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Died Without a Will

    According to court documents obtained by ET, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss died without a will, forcing his wife, Allison Holker, to file a California spousal property petition in Los Angeles.

  • Several universities to experiment with micro nuclear power

    If your image of nuclear power is giant, cylindrical concrete cooling towers pouring out steam on a site that takes up hundreds of acres of land, soon there will be an alternative: tiny nuclear reactors that produce only one-hundredth the electricity and can even be delivered on a truck. Now, some universities are taking interest. “What we see is these advanced reactor technologies having a real future in decarbonizing the energy landscape in the U.S. and around the world,” said Caleb Brooks, a nuclear engineering professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

  • Graham Nash talks about David Crosby's death: "We were getting a little closer at the end"

    Few relationships in music have been more productive, or contentious—and especially not over a longer scale—than those between the members of Crosby, Stills, Nash, And Young, who lost their first member and sparring partner, David Crosby, when he died last month. Now, Graham Nash has given an interview to AARP about his relationship with Crosby, including the fact that the two men had begun to thaw toward each other in Crosby’s final days.

  • MTG Burns Bridges and Lovingly Talks Crossfit in Feisty Interview

    YouTubeMarjorie Taylor Greene took the opportunity to throw some serious shade on a number of her enemies Thursday night during a feisty interview, while crediting her passion, Crossfit, for “making you tough.”“If you can suffer through those workouts, then you can stick it out in a fight with the Democrats any day of the week.”Greene appeared on “The Right View with Lara Trump,” first hitting out at the queens of daytime television at The View for poking fun at the white coat she wore throughou

  • FBI says Chinese balloon analysis effort is in early stages

    The FBI has only recovered very limited physical evidence from a suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down into the ocean on Saturday, and it has not yet been able to get enough information to assess its capabilities, senior bureau officials familiar with the operation said on Thursday. "It's very early for us in this process, and the evidence that has been recovered and brought to the FBI is extremely limited," one of the officials told reporters in a briefing about its role in processing the wreckage of the balloon. Officials said the FBI still did not have access to the majority of the balloon's "payload" where most of the onboard electronics were likely carried.