Body camera video captures arrest of thief who stole exotic birds from popular Buckhead restaurant

New body camera video shows the moment Atlanta police recovered a group of exotic birds stolen from a popular Buckhead restaurant.

On April 14, the three birds were stolen from the R. Thomas Deluxe Grill off Peachtree Street. Police said a man cut the padlocks off the bird’s cages and covered up the security cameras before he drove away in a truck and trailer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police arrested and charged Adam Deck, 48, later that day at a home off Erin Avenue in southwest Atlanta. Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. showed you the reunion between the birds and the restaurant owners.

Channel 2 Action News obtained the body camera footage showing officers take a man they identified as Deck into custody.

TRENDING STORIES:

In the video, an Atlanta officer give Deck several commands to come out of the home. He also tells him not to move toward a gun that he sees.

“I’m not sir. I’m sitting on my couch. Stop being so menacing,” Deck says in the video. A second officer also commands Deck to come out of the home.

“Y’all just relax. I’m just going to set my gun down, OK?” Deck says.

“No, leave it where it is, sir,” the second officer responds.

The officers take Deck into custody. The first responding officer walks around the back of the home and found a trailer with the birds still inside of it.

It’s still unclear the motive behind the bird theft.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]