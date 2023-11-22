Body camera video released in death of Atlanta deacon Tased during traffic stop

Atlanta police and the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office have released the police body camera footage in the death of an Atlanta deacon who was Tased during a traffic accident.

On Aug. 10, Atlanta police said Johnny Hollman, 62, was involved in a fender bender off Joseph E. Lowery Blvd and called 911 to report it. Police said Hollman became “agitated and uncooperative” when he refused to sign a traffic citation.

Officer Kiran Kimbrough, 23, used a stun gun on Hollman. At some point during the arrest, Hollman became unresponsive and paramedics took him to the hospital, where he died. Police fired Officer Kimbrough for not calling a supervisor to the scene before he decided to arrest the deacon.

Hollman’s family has already seen the video but has been demanding its release to the public. The footage released on Wednesday is from the body camera worn by Kimbrough.

Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln is currently reviewing the video footage and will have updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens released the following statement on Wednesday about the video’s release.

“the video will be difficult to watch for many people, especially the family of Mr. Hollman. I continue to extend my deepest sympathy to them and hold them close in my thoughts and prayers. We also extend our gratitude to those in the community who have embraced and supported the family during these difficult months,” Dickens said. “Any incident where a life is lost greatly concerns me and the members of my Administration. That’s why I immediately directed the Atlanta Police Department (APD) to conduct a top-to-bottom review and evaluation of the incident and a top-to- bottom review of the department’s Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and training curriculum.”

RELATED NEWS:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]