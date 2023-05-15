Body camera video shows moments before man was shot by Jacksonville police in April

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Monday released body camera video of what happened seconds before a man was shot by police three times April 30 near Fort Caroline Road.

Police said Darius Robinson’s drug use and escalating paranoia caused him to act erratically.

JSO posted the video on its YouTube page. You can watch it below. Warning: Viewer discretion is advised.

The morning of April 30, Robinson’s mother called JSO asking for help after her son locked himself in his room.

A dispatcher called Robinson, who told officers he had a gun. Robinson fired once and that’s when JSO fired back.

He was shot three times and had surgery, but survived. The officer involved is on administrative leave per JSO policy while the investigation continues.

The release of the video is the seventh one of JSO’s “Critical Incident Briefings” released since Sheriff T.K. Waters took office in November. The agency has said the briefings are part of Waters’ commitment to transparency with the community.

