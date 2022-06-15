Body camera video shows police response to deadly shooting at Groveland daycare

Body camera video released by the Groveland Police Department shows the first moments after a shooting at a local daycare that left a man dead.

Police said they were called to the We Are The Future Academy on Groveland Farms Road on the afternoon of May 12 for reports of a physical fight between two men that escalated into a shooting.

One of the men was taken to South Lake Hospital with minor injuries.

The other man, identified as Stephan Jefferson, was flown to Orlando Regional Medical Center where he died from a single gunshot wound.

The video released by the police department shows the shooter immediately raise his hands for the responding officers.

“It’s me, I’m the one,” he can be heard saying as they place him in handcuffs.

Police also released 911 calls from the day of the shooting. In one call, a person who identified himself as the shooter can be heard claiming he acted in self-defense when he fired.

“I was attacked by somebody. I was in fear for my life,” the caller says. “He was choking me. He was hitting me, and I defended myself.”

Police have not made an arrest in the case, but say their investigation is ongoing.

The shooter hasn’t been identified because he hasn’t been charged with a crime.

The Groveland Police Department says it’s working closely with the State Attorney’s Office on the investigation.

