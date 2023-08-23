Body camera video shows rescue of woman chained in Louisville home

Police body camera video released Tuesday shows the rescue of a woman who was found chained to the floor of a Louisville, Kentucky, home last week.

The video shows a Louisville police officer trying to enter the home around 7 p.m. Wednesday after a neighbor reported hearing screaming, police said.

The officer eventually uses a ladder to reach the second floor, where the window had been broken out, the video shows.

A Louisville police officer points to a window where he and other officers later found a woman in distress on Aug. 16, 2023. (Louisville Metro Police Department)

Inside was a crying woman with a chain around her neck and a padlock, and the chain was attached to the floor.

Moises May, 36, was arrested two days later, and police said in a statement he was alleged to have kidnapped the woman a few days previously.

Online court records showed a next court date for Monday. It was not clear from online records whether May had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

May was arrested on one count of kidnapping, intimidating a participant in the legal process, wanton endangerment, assault, terroristic threatening and harassment, NBC affiliate WAVE of Louisville reported.

He has pleaded not guilty, according to the station.

An arrest report says that on Aug. 14, May and the woman had an argument and that May struck her, WAVE reported.

The arrest report says that when she returned to get her belongings, May allegedly locked her in a room and later chained her up, leaving her there and taking her cellphone, WAVE reported.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com