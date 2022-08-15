Missing Charlotte man found dead at park, police say

The body of a 48-year-old man who went missing last week has been found in a Charlotte park, police said Monday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police found Matt Sullivan at McAlpine Creek Park, according to a news release. No foul play is suspected, police said.

No other details have been provided.

UPDATE: The victim was found deceased at McAlpine Park. There are no signs of foul play. Thank you to all who participated in search efforts. — CMPD News (@CMPD) August 15, 2022

Before going to the park off Monroe Road and Independence Boulevard, Sullivan told his family he’d be back in a few hours.

Sullivan’s family, in a Facebook post, said his car was found at the park trailhead, and his phone and wallet were inside.

Search and rescue teams cleared areas of the park based on probable locations Sullivan could have gone on Saturday, The Charlotte Observer previously reported. More than 100 volunteers, police and the park’s staff searched the trails and ponds. Thermal drones and a helicopter were used to search, Sullivan’s family said.

The search was called off Sunday, WSOC reported.

Video surveillance showed Sullivan had lunch at Moosehead Grill in the Montford area off near Park and Woodlawn roads, his family said. Traffic camera footage near the park did not show anything else except when Sullivan arrived, according to his family.

“He loved his Friday afternoon walkabouts and regularly went to McAlpine Creek,” according to his family’s post. “Always one for an adventure, he has been known to go off the beaten trail.”

A community prayer vigil for Sullivan is planned for 7 p.m. Monday at The Commons/Prayer Room at First Presbyterian Church, 75 Church St. NE in Concord.

This is a developing story.