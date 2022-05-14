'My body my choice': Thousands rally across US for abortion rights
Abortion rights activist rally at the Washington Monument before a march to the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on May 14, 2022
A couple in India are taking legal action against their son and his wife, accusing the younger couple of inflicting "mental cruelty" on them by not producing a grandchild.
Could Ukraine's entry be heading for Eurovision success? Maxim Fesenko/eurovision.tvThis year’s Eurovision Song Contest – an annual celebration of pop music in which nations compete to win the votes of judges and the public – takes place on May 14 in Turin, Italy. And Ukraine is overwhelmingly the favorite to win. While the latest odds first and foremost reflect the widespread sympathy throughout Europe for besieged Ukraine, it certainly helps that the Ukrainian entry, Kalush Orchestra’s “Stefan
It was a bad week for Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose redistricting map was overturned by a judge. Meanwhile, top Florida Democrat Ramon Alexander faced harassment allegations.
Five GOP volunteers who helped Cawthorn win in North Carolina in 2020 told Insider they'll back primary challengers Tuesday. "He changed," one said.
SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -Locked-down Shanghai aims to ringfence its COVID outbreak over the next week, officials said on Friday, while residents in China's capital Beijing largely heeded the advice of authorities to work from home to stem the virus' spread. Easing weeks of punishing restrictions in the commercial hub would bring relief to China's battered economy, although there is growing concern that Beijing may yet take a similar course of action if it fails to get a nascent outbreak under control. Shanghai's deputy mayor, Wu Qing, said the city of 25 million aims to eliminate COVID outside of quarantined zones within the next week or so.
These smart plugs get a perfect 5-star rating from 37,000+ shoppers.
Ukraine asked the G7 group of rich nations on Friday to seize Russian assets and hand them over to help it rebuild after months of war, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said. Kuleba said he made the request while addressing a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in northern Germany. He also called on the European Union to push through plans for wider sanctions in Russia, including an oil embargo, and said he hoped Hungary would drop opposition to the scheme.
Linda Fernandez was 24 and seven weeks pregnant when she walked into an abortion clinic.
A Texas prisoner serving a life sentence for murder escaped from a transport bus Thursday after stabbing the driver, setting off a search in a rural county between Dallas and Houston, authorities said. Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching an area off an interstate in Leon County for Gonzalo Lopez, 46, who was convicted in 2006 of killing another man along the Texas-Mexico border. There were 16 prisoners aboard the bus but no one else escaped, said Jason Clark, chief of staff for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
The Business Secretary is to fly to the US this week to drum up American investment in new nuclear plants amid concerns that the UK is too reliant on China for help building reactors in Britain.
House Republicans are treading carefully in their initial reactions after the special committee investigating last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol took the remarkable step of issuing subpoenas for their cooperation. The GOP lawmakers have been defiant in their approach to the bipartisan investigation, labeling it an illegitimate partisan witch-hunt in which they’ve refused to…
The Midwest has many national park gems, including Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, Apostle Islands National Lakeshore and Cuyahoga Valley National Park.
Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette on Thursday denied writing a tweet that claimed “pedophilia is a Cornerstone of Islam,” saying that she “would have never said that.” In an interview with NBC’s Dasha Burns, Barnette, a conservative commentator who is running for the GOP Senate nomination in Pennsylvania, flatly rejected the notion that she had…
Abortion have crossed the line. ATF nominee Steve Dettelbach "personifies public service." We must stand up against hate.
Speakers including Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti, mayoral candidate and congressperson Karen Bass, attorney Gloria Allred and actors including Ricki Lake and Christine Lahti urged people to fight for reproductive freedom at the “Bans Off Our Bodies” rally in downtown Los Angeles Saturday. “I can’t work in Texas anymore,” said “Abbott Elementary” star Lisa Ann […]
"Elites with yards told those without yards to stay inside," Dr. Mehmet Oz says of the COVID lockdown. His yard in Palm Beach includes beachfront.
Most of the drumming was handled by Josh Klinghoffer and Richard Stuveru, with a fan joining the band for the finale. Pearl Jam Fan Plays Drums After Matt Cameron Tests Positive for COVID-19: Watch Wren Graves
(Bloomberg) -- Europe and parts of the US are set for a sweltering and dry summer this year, posing risks for crops and boosting demand for energy for cooling at a time when prices of commodities are already running high. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverIndia Bans Wheat Exports as Food Security Comes Under ThreatSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsApple Testing iPhones That Ditch Lightning Ports in Favor of USB-CTerra $45 Bill
Leonid Mikhelson's yacht was last located on May 8 in the Caribbean Sea heading towards the Bahamas, where authorities have seized ships in the past.
Schmidt also says NYT Editor Dean Baquet is "responsible for the abandonment of The New York Times' journalistic standards"