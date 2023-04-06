Body in ‘clandestine grave’ in woman’s crawl space leads to arrest, Colorado cops say

A tip led Colorado police to a body in a “clandestine grave” in a crawl space beneath a condo, authorities said.

Casie Bock, 29, faces a charge of accessory to homicide following her arrest Tuesday, April 4, Aurora police said in a news release. Detectives plan to also charge a man incarcerated in an unrelated case.

Police discovered the body after receiving a tip about a 36-year-old man missing since summer, the release said.

Investigators learned the man had been killed six to eight months ago and was buried in concrete in the crawl space, police said. They did not release the victim’s name.

Police obtained a search warrant and found the concealed grave under the floor, the release said. They are working with contractors to remove the body.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call 720-913-7867.

Aurora is a city of 390,000 people about 10 miles east of Denver.

