Body composting: New green burial trend

The Outdoor Retailer trade shows just left Colorado in the dust.Yes, but: The state says it's got a better way forward.Driving the news: Emerald X, the show's operator, announced Wednesday it would return to Salt Lake City for its twice-a-year events starting in 2023. The decision came despite Colorado offering more than $400,000 in incentives to keep the events at the Colorado Convention Center,