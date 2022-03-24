Body composting: New green burial trend
Considered an alternative to cremation and burial, the environmentally friendly practice is legal in Washington, Colorado and Oregon with more states expected to follow suit in the near future.
President says Nato more united than ever after Brussels meeting
NEW YORK — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s decision not to seek an indictment against Donald Trump was “misguided and completely contrary to the public interest,” said a prosecutor who probed the ex-president for almost three years. Mark Pomerantz made the stunning declaration in his resignation letter to Bragg on Feb. 23 that was published Wednesday by the New York Times. “I believe ...
The fjord’s water, surrounded by stunning green mountains, is turning blood red. It is the “Grind” season again – Faroe Islanders’ ritual slaughter of pilot whales. Two proud Faroese whalers are on one side, two young and passionate Sea Shepherd activists on the other. A Taste of Whale invites you to see past preconceived positions and question what meat-eating is truly about.
With any investment property, you're looking to increase your value and improve eventual return on investment (ROI). Improving your property's value can justify higher rents, too -- increasing those monthly profits and your passive income stream as well. Are you looking to raise your rents this year or just improve your property's value and marketability?
While workers for many major companies are returning to the office, Facebook heavyweights are bucking the trend.
Before you start planning all your warm-weather outfits, allow us to introduce you to all the summer 2022 shoe trends worth swooning over.
Survey shows consumers’ preferred method of shopping is a combination of in-store and online at 35%, followed by 34% in-store only and 28% online.
Arizonans are being stung with some of the nation's largest rent increases, with no relief in sight, and the Legislature is MIA.
The 140-meter-long vessel was previously staffed with crew said to be employed by Russia's Federal Security Service.
Data: Morning Consult/Axios Inequality Index; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosEven though they're still flush with cash from the booming market, wealthier people are increasingly worried about the economy, especially inflation.What's happening: In March, consumer confidence dropped 7.2% for those earning more than $100,000 — a much larger dip than for those earning less than $50,000, according to a measure of consumer sentiment released today as part of the Morning Consult/Axios Inequality Index.Stay
Residential rental properties have been the most common investment option for most people wanting to build wealth through real estate investing. A modest savings account could cover the down payment on a single-family home in many parts of the country, and an ambitious investor could scale that first purchase into a multi-million dollar portfolio. Institutional investors mostly stayed out of the single-family housing market. Hedge funds and private equity firms historically maintained their focu
Bushnell woman breeds Catahoulas
Known by names such as the Big Kahuna, Bruno and Incredibull, the elk estimated to have lived around 10 years was found dead Sunday in the park.
Pittsburgh goes up and gets their QB in this new mock draft.
The Outdoor Retailer trade shows just left Colorado in the dust.Yes, but: The state says it's got a better way forward.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Emerald X, the show's operator, announced Wednesday it would return to Salt Lake City for its twice-a-year events starting in 2023. The decision came despite Colorado offering more than $400,000 in incentives to keep the events at the Colorado Convention Center,
A sprawling system moving into Atlantic Canada will bring the threat for heavy snow to some and significant freezing rain to others.
The new hybrid Hyundai Sonata has solar cells built into its roof. "The Sonata Hybrid’s solar panels have a capacity of 204W to be exact; that is, panels exposed to the Sun in good sunlight will produce 200Wh of electricity," Hyundai writes on its website. A high-speed home charger on a 50-amp circuit breaker can charge at 9.6 kW -- almost 50x faster than the pathetic little solar cells baked into the roof of the Sonata.
Connor Lambert, who used to play football for the local high school, was killed when his home lifted off its stilts and flew over his neighbor's house.
Vermonters have been spotting the somewhat elusive fisher cat more recently. What to know about this cute but proficient predator.