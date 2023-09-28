Body and dash camera video shows more detail of the officer-involved shooting in Sandestin

The Walton County Sherriff's Office has released body camera and dashboard camera footage of the officer-involved shooting that occurred Sept. 21 in Sandestin.

The shooting took place about 11 p.m. According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responding to reports of gunfire encountered Gunner Cole, 21, of Warner Robbins, Georgia, standing in the roundabout at Heron Walk Drive and Baytowne Avenue. The Sheriff's Office said a deputy approached, and Cole fired at him. The deputy returned fire, hitting Cole.

The footage released by the Sheriff's Office starts with dashboard footage. It shows the unnamed deputy responding and asking someone at the roundabout, "Where is he?" Then he instructs that person to move. As the deputy pulls around the roundabout and begins to get out of his car, a shot is heard and the deputy returns fire.

After a short exchange of gunfire, a figure in the distance who was difficult to see during the gunfire exchange, begins move left off the road and into the woods. As other deputies arrive, the first deputy tells them the suspect, Cole, is running for the woods and "I got him." He yells a warning to another deputy in an SUV who's approaching the suspect's location from the left.

As the deputy pulls up beyond some bushes in the roundabout, the suspect can be seen lying in the grass on the far bank of a roadside ditch. Several deputies approach him with guns drawn, yelling for him to keep his hands in front. But aside from minor twitches, the Cole appears to remain still.

The video shows deputies cuff Cole and search him and begin first aid as one deputy tells dispatch Cole was hit "at least once in the arm."

The deputy's body camera footage shows the same thing, but is less clear in most parts. One part of the video that offers a better perspective than the dashcam was as the deputies approached the wounded suspect in the ditch. It shows in more vivid detail the deputies' frightful reaction to Cole's first twitching movement. They jumped back yelling for the suspect to stop moving. Then one deputy calls out repeatedly, "Hand's empty. Hand's empty."

Cole received care at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center, then was booked in Okaloosa County before being extradited to Walton County, where he has been charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and aggravated battery with a firearm. More felony charges could come as the investigation continues.

Liza Jackson Park Fort Walton Beach council gives green light to begin improvements

The Sheriff's Office said they believe he fired into several occupied cars that night, and that he might have ties to a person who was found dead in a burning car in the parking lot of Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital. That person has still not been identified by the Sheriff's Office.

Click here to view the video. Note: the footage may contain disturbing images and foul language; viewer discretion is advised.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Video released from officer-involved shooting in Sandestin