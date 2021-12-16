Body discovered in abandoned commercial building damaged by fire in Lakewood

A body was found Wednesday inside the remains of a large commercial building fire in Lakewood. Lakewood police say it’s too soon to tell if a crime was involved in the fire or the person’s death.

First responders had no reports of anyone in the building during the fire, police said. When the building was safe to enter, investigators found the body. The victim has not yet been identified.

Crews from West Pierce Fire & Rescue were dispatched at 7:17 a.m. to the blaze in the 9600 block of Gravelly Lake Drive Southwest.

The fire sent a large cloud of smoke into the morning sky. West Pierce Fire & Rescue spokesperson Jenny Weekes said the fire was too dangerous for firefighters to enter the building for the first few hours. Fire crews had the fire under control by about 9:15 a.m.

Firefighters from the West Pierce Fire Department hose down hot spots on the backside of a building that caught fire on Wednesday morning on the 9600 block of Gravelly Lake Drive in Lakewood. No injuries were reported, but the fire is still under investigation.

The first firefighters were able to enter the building shortly after 11 a.m., Weekes said.

Weekes said the property has been vacant for years.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.