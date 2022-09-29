A deceased person was found at the Poudre River Trailhead off Colorado Boulevard in west Windsor Thursday morning.

The body was discovered at approximately 7:44 a.m. Sept. 29, near River West Drive and Colorado Boulevard, where the Poudre Trail crosses Colorado Boulevard, according to Windsor police.

There was a large police presence in the area because of the active investigation. Colorado Boulevard was closed for a period of time but has reopened.

Investigators don't believe there's a threat to the public related to the death, according to a news release.

Witnesses who haven't already spoken to police about the incident are asked to contact Windsor Police Department Detective Thomas Olson at 970-674-6436 or tolson@windsorgov.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Body discovered along Poudre Trail in Windsor, Colorado