Body discovered in Emmett believed to be that of 8-year-old Idaho girl. Suspect arrested

After three days of searching, authorities in Emmett believe they have found the body of 8-year-old Taryn Summers.

The Gem County Sheriff’s Office announced this week that three Idaho siblings were being listed as missing, although the older two had been absent since last fall and were considered runaways. Tristan Sexton, 17, and Taylor Summers, 14, were last seen in September and October last year, respectively, authorities said. The pair have had “frequent contact with family members,” according to a news release Thursday afternoon, and police do not believe they are in danger.

All three children were last seen near the intersection of Idaho 52 and Airport Road in Emmett, officials said. It was believed that Taryn had perhaps joined her siblings or run away, but on Thursday evening, Sheriff Donnie Wunder announced that a body had been discovered near that site.

Wunder also said a suspect had been arrested in Ada County, but neither he nor the Ada County Sheriff’s Office would identify the suspect.

An Idaho State Police coroner was at a residence on Airport Road at around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon, according to ISP, and Gem County sheriff’s deputies also were at the scene.

“This is a very active case and an ongoing investigation,” Wunder said later.

Authorities said they don’t believe that the two older siblings were recently with Taryn. Law enforcement has contacted Taylor and family members have been in touch with Tristan, the sheriff said.

“Law enforcement does not believe (them) to be in danger,” he reiterated.

The U.S. Marshals Office and FBI are also involved in the investigation.

“Once we have more information available, we will release it,” the sheriff said.