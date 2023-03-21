Body discovered in the Illinois River, Peoria County coroner says

Peoria police officers investigate the area where a body was discovered Tuesday, March 21, 2023 in the Illinois River along the trail just north of the RiverPlex in Peoria.

PEORIA — A person found in the Illinois River just north of downtown has been positively identified as a 58-year-old Peoria woman, the coroner said Tuesday.

Coroner Jamie Harwood said the condition of the woman found in the river Tuesday morning made him think the body had been in the water 24 hours or less. The coroner said later Tuesday that authorities were able to identify the woman based on a missing person's report that was made by family members on Monday night with the Peoria Police Department.

The woman's name is being withheld to allow for notification of other family members, Harwood said. Also, Harwood said, X-rays were being done to see if there were any injuries not immediately visible.

Members of the Peoria police and fire departments were called the area late Tuesday morning after a passerby on the trails saw the person who was partially submerged on the river's bank. The passerby was north of the RiverPlex in the 600 block of Northeast Water Street, said police spokeswoman Amy Dotson.

More:Fall at East Peoria nursing home partly responsible for man's death. Here's what happened

Harwood declined to offer any information on the cause of death or whether foul play could be ruled out, saying an autopsy was planned for Wednesday.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Peoria police Detective Scott Hulse at (309) 494-8391, Tip411 or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Body found in the Illinois River near Downtown Peoria, coroner says