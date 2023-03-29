Body discovered inside burning SUV in Pompano Beach, Broward detectives say

Broward first responders discovered a body in an SUV after the vehicle went up in flames Tuesday morning in a residential area of Pompano Beach.

Deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue rushed at around 6:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Northwest 32nd Court after receiving a 911 call about a vehicle on fire, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

After extinguishing the fire, the sheriff’s office said, a body was found inside the charred SUV.

Authorities haven’t identified the victim or said what caused the fire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.