Body discovered near interstate in St. Clair County

The Illinois State Police recovered a dead body on Interstate 255 on Wednesday, it said in a press release.

The body was discovered near the northbound lanes at milepost 8 in St. Clair County.

This is an open and ongoing investigation. No further information has been made available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation at (618) 571-4124 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 371-8471.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as information becomes available.