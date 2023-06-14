Body discovered near railroad tracks in west Gastonia, police say

WSOCTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

A body was discovered Wednesday in west Gastonia, police said.

The call came into dispatch at about 6:25 p.m. The caller said they found the body of a young woman.

Police said the death investigation was in a wooded area near the railroad tracks between North Webb Street and Beechwood Drive.

This is a developing story, check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

