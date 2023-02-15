Body discovered in Newport portable toilet

NEWPORT — Police discovered a dead body inside a portable toilet in the Coddington Highway and John Chaffee Boulevard area Monday morning.

On Wednesday, Police identified the deceased as Harry A. Alvarez, 48, of Newport.

Police recovered Alvarez's body on Tuesday, but did not release the name until they notified his next of kin. The police were tipped off to his location after a call from a worker in the area reported a possible deceased male at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the police press release.

