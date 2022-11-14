Body discovered in parked pickup prompts Ohio cops to investigate ‘suspicious death’

Ohio police are investigating a “suspicious death” after finding a body in a parked pickup truck, authorities told media outlets.

A passerby spotted an unresponsive woman inside a parked pickup truck near the Hilltop neighborhood of Columbus just after 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, the Columbus Police Department told ABC 6.

Police arrived at the scene and found the woman dead, WBNS reported.

The “suspicious death” and “suspicious circumstances” are under investigation, authorities told NBC 4.

Detectives told ABC 6 there are “things they want to investigate that don’t add up.”

The woman’s identity and cause of death have not been released, WBNS reported. An autopsy will be conducted by the Franklin County Coroner’s Office.

The Columbus police department has not responded to a Nov. 14 request from McClatchy News for more information.

