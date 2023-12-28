Body discovered partially submerged in water in New York drainage ditch, cops say

A body found in a ditch by a county road remains unknown as New York investigators search for clues on the mysterious death.

After receiving a report of a man partially underwater in a drainage ditch, police went to the scene along County Route 1, according to a Dec. 26 Town of Warwick Police Department news release. When officers arrived, they found the man’s body partially submerged, according to police.

The Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy on the man Dec. 27 to determine a cause of death, police said. There were no signs of trauma — such as from being hit by a car — on the body, and police said they do not suspect anything suspicious about the death.

The man is believed to be in his mid-30s and a possible worker in the area, police said.

Police believe the man was last seen Dec. 16, according to the release.

Police said officers are working to establish a timeline of events that led to the man’s death, as well as determining his identity. Police Chief John Rader told McClatchy News there was no further information on the man or his cause of death as of noon on Dec. 28.

Anyone who may have information can contact the police department at 845-986-5000.

Warwick is about 55 miles northwest of New York City.

