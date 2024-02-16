Body discovered in trunk as officers search car found on fire, California cops say

A woman’s body was found in the trunk of a burning car after California police responded to a call about a crash, authorities said.

When Tulare firefighters put out the blaze, officers found the body of a 57-year-old Los Angeles woman in the trunk of the car on Thursday, Feb. 15, the Tulare Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Police said they identified Branden Bayilynn Howard, 44, as a suspect in the woman’s death.

Later that evening, police said they tracked Howard’s location, and he was taken into custody on a count of homicide.

An investigation is ongoing, police said, adding that a motive in the killing and the pair’s relationship has not been determined.

The woman’s name is being held until next of kin is notified, police said.

Tulare is about 50 miles southeast of Fresno.

