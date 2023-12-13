Body of escaped prisoner Gino Hagenkotter found in Philadelphia warehouse: officials

PHILADELPHIA - After more than a week of searching to locate 34-year-old prison escapee Gino Hagenkotter, Philadelphia officials found and identified his body in the Kensington area.

On Monday at around 2:28 p.m, Philadelphia police responded to a report of a man who was discovered unresponsive in a warehouse located on the 1100 block of East Venango Street.

The Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office identified the body of the male found inside the warehouse as escaped prisoner Gino Hagenkotter.

Philadelphia Fire Department Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Hagenkotter was an inmate at Riverside Correctional Facility who escaped from custody while working on a detailed assignment in the orchard behind the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Facility (PICC) on November 30th.

According to police, a preliminary investigation of the scene revealed a broken air vent and a pushed-out fan, leading them to believe there was forced entry. A ladder was also found lying nearby.

The man did not have any identification on him and was subsequently transported to the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office as a "John Doe".

Fingerprint analysis conducted by the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office aided in identifying Gino Hagenkotter as the John Doe.

Hagenkotter’s family were notified by the U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia, who assisted in the search.

The cause of death is currently under investigation by the Philadelphia Police Department and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

This is an ongoing investigation. Further details will be released as they become available.