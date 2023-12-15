Body of Farmington woman found in residence in Westland Park area

Farmington Police are investigating the death of a woman on the west side of Farmington that was reported Wednesday morning.

According to a news release from the department, the San Juan Regional Dispatch Center received a call at approximately 10:20 a.m. Wednesday from a person reporting the discovery of a dead body in a residence in the Westland Park area. The deceased later was identified as a 34-year woman who lived in Farmington, according to the release.

Police say they are investigating the circumstances of the woman’s death. Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact detectives at 505-599-1005.

This article originally appeared on Farmington Daily Times: Farmington police investigating death of 34-year-old woman