Body of female found in Fort Smith

Police are investigating the discovery of a body in Fort Smith Friday.

A female was found dead near 9500 Rogers Avenue on the bank of Massard Creek, police reported.

An investigation continued Friday night. Police reported more information would be released "as soon as possible,".

Anyone with information can call 911 or police at 479-709-5100.

