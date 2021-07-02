The body of a firefighter's 7-year-old daughter was found in the debris of the Florida condo collapse

Natalie Musumeci
·1 min read
Search and rescue personnel work atop the rubble at the collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building.
Search and rescue crews work atop the rubble at the collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building. Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Officials confirmed that the daughter of a firefighter working at the disaster site of the partial Florida condo collapse has been found among the victims.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a press briefing on the collapse Friday that search-and-rescue crews "were able to identify a child whose father worked for the city of Miami Fire Department."

The daughter was 7 years old, officials said.

Another anonymous rescuer told WPLG Local 10 that a fellow first responder made the heartbreaking discovery early Thursday as he was searching through the debris at the crumbled 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside. However, officials didn't confirm whether the father was the one who found his daughter's body.

The anonymous first responder told WPLG Local 10 that members of the search-and-rescue team carried the victim's body from the site and her father draped his jacket over her and put a small American flag on the gurney.

The victim, whose identity was not reported, was pulled from the rubble by her father, his brother, and other firefighters, the anonymous first responder told WPLG Local 10, adding that her body was then escorted through a line of police officers and firefighters.

At least 20 people have been confirmed dead in the horrific June 24 collapse of a massive wing of the oceanfront condo tower. More than 140 people remain unaccounted for.

Search-and-rescue operations at the site of the catastrophe were temporarily halted much of Thursday over fears that the rest of the structure could collapse.

Read the original article on Insider

  • Doctor collecting photos from debris of collapsed condo

    Dr. Benjamin Abo is collecting pieces of a puzzle from the debris of a partially collapsed Florida condominium building and getting glimpses into the lives of the people who lived there. The EMS physician arrived at the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside on Thursday morning along with scores of first responders looking to find survivors.

  • Death toll rises as 7-year-old found in ruins of Florida condo collapse

    SURFSIDE, Fla. (Reuters) -The death toll from last week's condominium collapse in Florida rose on Friday to 20 after search-and-rescue crews found two more bodies, including the 7-year-old daughter of a Miami firefighter, officials said. The grim, painstaking search for victims in the rubble, which was suspended for most of Thursday over safety concerns, proceeded on Friday with greater caution and a watchful eye on a hurricane that could strike Florida within days. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told a news briefing that the totals were fluid, in part because investigators sometimes learned of additional family members when determining whether missing residents were safe.

  • 2 more victims, including young daughter of firefighter, found in condo rubble

    The death toll rose to 20 but the number of people unaccounted for dropped to 128, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

  • Another victim identified in Surfside condo collapse. Death toll remains at 18

    Another victim pulled from the partial collapse of the Surfside condominium has been identified by Miami-Dade police.

  • 2 more bodies have been recovered from the rubble of the collapsed Florida condo, including child of Miami firefighter

    "Tragically one of those was the 7-year-old daughter of a city of Miami firefighter," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters.

  • Tally of missing in condo collapse falls to 128 after audit

    The tally of the missing in the Florida condominium collapse was substantially reduced Friday, from 145 to 128, after duplicate names were eliminated and some people reported missing turned up safe, officials said. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the number of missing declined following an audit. In some cases, English and Hebrew names have been offered for the same missing relative, officials have said.

  • Firefighter's 7-year-old daughter among victims of Florida condo collapse; death toll rises to 20

    After two more bodies were pulled from the rubble, the death toll from the Surfside condo collapsed has risen to 20. Latest news.

  • Couple found in bed together after Miami building collapse, grandson says

    Brian Lozano said his grandparents, who were married for more than 58 years, "couldn’t stand a moment without each other."

  • Family in hotel next to collapsed condo witnessed ‘nightmare,’ couldn’t leave Florida for days

    The Groves family were awoken by loud noises on Thursday morning. They walked out of their hotel and saw the Champlain Towers in pieces.

  • Remembering those who died in the condo building collapse in Surfside, Florida

    As the search for survivors continues, authorities have begun to release the names of those who died. These are their stories.

  • Bodies of 2 children pulled from Florida condo collapse rubble

    The death toll has climbed to 18 and 145 people are still unaccounted for.

  • No injuries reported after parachute-equipped plane crashes into river

    Fire officials in Florida said no one was seriously injured after a small plane crashed into the Caloosahatchee River, near Fort Myers, with the pilot deploying the aircraft’s emergency parachute.

  • Death toll rises to 16 in Florida condo collapse

    MIAMI-DADE MAYOR DANIELLA LEVINE CAVA: “We’ve now recovered four additional victims.”Another four bodies were found overnight in the shattered ruins of a collapsed Miami-area, beach-front condominium tower, bringing the confirmed death toll to 16, nearly a week after the building fell. With 147 people still unaccounted for, the massive search and rescue operation pushed into its’ 7th day, as crews searched through the mountain of rubble. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava briefed reporters Wednesday.MIAMI-DADE MAYOR DANIELLA LEVINE CAVA: “And I want to thank them once again for their tremendous, tremendous effort. The world is watching. Their bravery, putting themselves in harm’s way to find people in the rubble.” Nobody has been pulled alive from the mounds of pulverized concrete and twisted metal since the early hours of the disaster.Fire officials have spoken of hearing faint sounds from inside the rubble pile, but have said those noises could come from the ruins settling. SURFSIDE MAYOR CHARLES BURKETT: "We're not leaving anyone behind."Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett and other officials and rescuers however are still harboring hope of finding survivors even as the search has become more difficult from the heat and intermittent showers.Miami Dade Fire Rescue Battalion Chief, Mark Chavers:“The hope is there. Even if it's just one more. If it's five more, great. But one more, that would make all the difference in the world this late in the game."Investigators still do not know what caused nearly half of the 40-year-old Champlain Towers South condo to crumple as residents slept in the early hours of last week. A 2018 engineer's report on the 12-floor, 136-unit complex, prepared ahead of a building safety recertification process, found structural deficiencies that are now the focus of inquiries.As recently as April, the condo association's president warned residents in a letter that severe concrete damage identified by the engineer around the base of the building had since grown "significantly worse."President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill are expected to visit the oceanfront town of Surfside on Thursday.

  • Florida engineer flooded with requests to check condos following Surfside collapse

    Engineering firm executive Sinisa Kolar’s phone has been ringing off the hook since the deadly collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida.

  • Mexican search-and-rescue team on hold near Florida high-rise disaster

    A number of Mexican search-and-rescue groups called 'topos' - which means 'moles' - emerged from local rescue efforts after the devastating 1985 earthquake that hit Mexico City. "We pray that we would be granted permissions to access the rubble and help the missing persons," said Adrian Salvador Aguirre Macias, 46, who has volunteered with Los Topos Azteca for 14 years.

  • Miami building collapse: Video shows ‘defeated’ Surfside responder as hurricane now threatens rescue effort

    ‘He looks extremely sad’