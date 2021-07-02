The body of a firefighter's 7-year-old daughter was found in the debris of the Florida condo collapse

Search and rescue crews work atop the rubble at the collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building. Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Officials confirmed that the daughter of a firefighter working at the disaster site of the partial Florida condo collapse has been found among the victims.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a press briefing on the collapse Friday that search-and-rescue crews "were able to identify a child whose father worked for the city of Miami Fire Department."

The daughter was 7 years old, officials said.

Another anonymous rescuer told WPLG Local 10 that a fellow first responder made the heartbreaking discovery early Thursday as he was searching through the debris at the crumbled 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside. However, officials didn't confirm whether the father was the one who found his daughter's body.

The anonymous first responder told WPLG Local 10 that members of the search-and-rescue team carried the victim's body from the site and her father draped his jacket over her and put a small American flag on the gurney.

The victim, whose identity was not reported, was pulled from the rubble by her father, his brother, and other firefighters, the anonymous first responder told WPLG Local 10, adding that her body was then escorted through a line of police officers and firefighters.

At least 20 people have been confirmed dead in the horrific June 24 collapse of a massive wing of the oceanfront condo tower. More than 140 people remain unaccounted for.

Search-and-rescue operations at the site of the catastrophe were temporarily halted much of Thursday over fears that the rest of the structure could collapse.

