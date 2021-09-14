Body fitting description of missing runner discovered, Eden Prairie police report

Sep. 14—The body of an adult male fitting the description of a missing runner was found on Tuesday morning, the Eden Prairie Police Department reports.

Mike Elhard, 39, was last seen at 10 a.m. Monday, traveling west from his home on Jackson Drive, near Pioneer Trail and Franlo Road. He was wearing a fluorescent yellow shirt, dark shorts, black visor, black and white Brooks running shoes and an Apple watch.

Less than 24 hours later and less than a mile away, at 7:53 a.m. on Tuesday, Eden Prairie Police say they received the report of a body of an adult male located along Hennepin Town Road, north of Pioneer Trail, fitting the description of Elhard.

While police say the initial investigation does not indicate any foul play, they are conducting a full death investigation with assistance from the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Crime Lab and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, according to a statement. The Medical Examiner's office will determine the cause of death as well as determine the identification of the deceased.

Because this is an ongoing investigation, no further details are available at this time, the police department said.