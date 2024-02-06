Body of former Richmond County sheriff's sergeant found in Hephzibah woods

Authorities said the body of a missing man was found Tuesday in Hephzibah.

Kendall Brown, 45, was located in a wooded area on the 1000 block of Patriot Drive in Hephzibah, according to a news release from the Richmond County Coroner's Office.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release. The coroner's office was notified and is in the early stages of the investigation. An autopsy is scheduled.

Brown was last seen on Jan. 28 at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church on Lumpkin Road in Augusta, according to previous reporting. He was reported missing to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office on Feb. 2, according to the coroner's office.

Brown worked as an investigator for the sheriff's office from 2007 to 2018, serving as a sergeant from 2015 to 2017, according to Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council records.

He was at the center of an undercover operation, Operation Augusta Ink, in 2008, which turned out to be the second-largest storefront weapon seizure in the history of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to previous reporting.

More than 100 people were arrested on drug, theft and firearm charges stemming from Colur Tyme Tattooz & Things, the Tobacco Road parlor that served as a black market bazaar for local gangs, according to the report.

After voluntarily resigning from the sheriff's office in 2018, his law enforcement certification was revoked in April 2019, according to Georgia POST records. Prior to his law enforcement career in Augusta, he worked as a peace officer at the Savannah Police Department.

