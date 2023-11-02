A body was found in the 3700 block of East Independence Boulevard, CMPD says

A body was found in the 3700 block of East Independence Boulevard in east Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Investigators have not released the identity of the person.

The discovery was made around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, as officers were investigating a 911 call about an assault with a deadly weapon, police said in a news release. The location was east of N. Wendover/Eastway overpass.

“Officers located a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene by MEDIC,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 704-432-TIPS and speak to a detective. Tips can also be offered through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.

