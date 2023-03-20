Body found, 6 missing after fire at illegal AirBnB in Canada

Associated Press
·2 min read

MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal’s mayor vowed Monday to tighten regulation of Airbnb as a search continued for six people missing after a fire swept through a building that included Airbnb units in a historic city section where they are banned.

Firefighters initially thought there was one person missing in the blaze last Thursday in the eastern Canadian city. However, reports emerged later of illegal Airbnb units in the more than 130-year-old building, and authorities updated the missing over the weekend to seven — including some from the United States.

Montreal police reported pulling the body of a woman from the rubble Sunday evening.

Montreal police Insp. David Shane said the six who are still missing are from Quebec, Ontario and the U.S., adding that investigators have contacted their families. The fire last Thursday also injured nine people, including two who were hospitalized.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said the building included illegal Airbnb units as well as an architect’s office. Plante said Airbnb should have demanded that unit owners provide a permit number from the Quebec provincial government.

“What happened here is a complete tragedy,” Plante said. “Clearly, we would not be in this position if we had been dealing with a company that took its responsibilities seriously and said to these owners ‘You don’t have a certificate, you cannot rent your unit.’” And that would force people who want to act illegally and don’t pay taxes to not escape their responsibilities.”

Plante she planned to work with the Quebec provincial government to tighten regulations on short-term rentals.

Airbnb didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Alexandre Bergevin, a lawyer for the building’s owner — Emile-Haim Benamor — said on Sunday that Airbnb rentals in the building were not being operated by his client but by tenants, adding that steps had been taken to stop the practice.

Montreal fire operations chief Martin Guilbault said firefighters would begin dismantling the second and third floors of the building Monday.

Shane said the police force’s fire unit used a drone to help locate the body of the woman that was removed Sunday.

“The assumption is that there are six more people inside,” Shane said. “The different steps we’ve taken (suggest) these people who are still missing are probably in the rubble, unfortunately.”

City officials said Airbnb-style, short-term rentals are illegal in the Old Montreal neighborhood where the building is located. The fire took place at the Édifice William-Watson-Ogilvie, built in 1890, the city said.

Bergevin said in a text message Sunday that the alarm system had been replaced in 2019 and was regularly tested.

Shane said no one has been charged in connection with the fire and that the cause remains under investigation.

Recommended Stories

  • Canadian investigators seek seven missing after fire at Montreal building

    Police and fire officials in Canada on Sunday were searching the rubble of a Montreal building for seven missing people believed trapped after flames engulfed the site last week. Flowers were left across a courtyard from the beige stone building in the historic Old Montreal district as workers using a crane tried to secure the badly damaged three-storey structure on Sunday afternoon. It took more than 100 firefighters to contain the fire at the building, which broke out on Thursday morning and left several injured, said Marie-Eve Beausoleil, a spokesperson for the city's fire department, the Service de securite incendie de Montreal.

  • Looking To Supplement Your Retirement Funds? These Universities Teach Career Skills to Seniors

    Age may be just a number -- unless it relates to the retirement age in America. Congress is currently debating whether or not to raise the full retirement age (FRA) from 67 to 70 as one way to help...

  • Here's Why You Should Buy Everything With Credit Cards

    Few things in life are more convenient than credit cards. Plus, as you use your credit card and pay it off, you're demonstrating to the card issuer that you can be trusted with credit. This builds your credit score, and having a good credit score can make it easier and cheaper to borrow money in more high-stakes situations, like getting a mortgage loan.

  • A Government Program Hopes to Find Critical Minerals Right Beneath Our Feet

    This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here.

  • ‘I have the dreaded dental pockets and spend hours trying to beat them’

    When I open my handbag, a veritable rainbow of interdental brushes (red, green, purple, yellow) falls out. As I scramble to retrieve them, my boyfriend groans. It’s fair to say my teeth are the third person in our relationship. I spend seemingly hours in the bathroom, brushing and flossing, giving Mike time to read at least two broadsheet newspapers. I’d rather leave my makeup on overnight than miss out on flossing.

  • Oil prices rebound after hitting lowest since 2021 on banking fears

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices bounced up on Monday in volatile trade after diving to their lowest levels in 15 months as the market worried that risks in the global banking sector could spark a recession that would sap fuel demand. Brent crude futures for May edged higher 3 cents to $73.00 a barrel by 1:20 p.m. EDT (1720 GMT). Oil prices rebounded as Wall Street posted gains.

  • Report: 43,000 estimated dead in Somalia drought last year

    A new report says an estimated 43,000 people died amid the longest drought on record in Somalia last year and half of them likely were children. At least 18,000 people are forecast to die in the first six months of this year. “The current crisis is far from over,” says the report released Monday by the World Health Organization and the United Nations children’s agency and carried out by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

  • Arrests as Kenya opposition leads anti-government protests

    At least three Kenyan legislators and several protesters have been arrested and then released for participating in protests in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, in which opposition supporters demanded the resignation of President William Ruto. Opposition leader Raila Odinga joined thousands of demonstrators and announced weekly demonstrations until the president resigns or the cost of living goes down. Odinga's convoy of dozens of cars drove around the city after being blocked from accessing the central business district.

  • 3 Growth Stocks You Can Buy Right Now With Less Than $100

    Carnival (NYSE: CCL), Nintendo (OTC: NTDOY), and Rover (NASDAQ: ROVR) are three industry leaders with strong growth prospects. Let's see why these are three growth stocks that you can buy right now with even a modest investment. You might not see the cruise line industry in general and Carnival in particular as growth opportunities, but don't let this ship sail without you.

  • Senate Republican says DeSantis Ukraine remark ‘may very well’ be ‘primary politics’

    Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) on Sunday said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) controversial remark describing Russia’s war with Ukraine as a “territorial dispute” may be attributed to “primary politics” as the governor considers whether to jump into the 2024 presidential race. “Look, I don’t think it’s a territorial dispute, while he may be taking territory,…

  • Why Pinduoduo Sank Today

    Shares of Chinese e-commerce challenger Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) fell today, down 12.7% as of 12:41 p.m. ET. On the surface, Pinduoduo's growth appeared strong in absolute terms, especially relative to some of its larger rivals. In the fourth quarter, Pinduoduo reported 46% revenue growth to $5.78 billion, missing expectations by $140 million, while printing adjusted (non-GAAP, or generally accepted accounting principles) earnings per share of $1.21, missing by $0.03.

  • U.N. expert: Iran violations may be crimes against humanity

    STORY: Iran has been swept by protests since the death of a young Iranian Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, in custody last September.Addressing the Geneva-based council, Javaid Rehman, special rapporteur on human rights in Iran, said he had evidence that Amini had died "as a result of beatings by the state morality police."Iran's state coroner has said Amini died from pre-existing medical conditions, not blows to the head and limbs.Rehman added that the scale and gravity of crimes committed by authorities as part of a broader crackdown against protests following her death "points to the possible commission of international crimes, notably the crimes against humanity."He voiced outrage at the execution of at least four people linked to the protests. He said that a total of 143 people had been executed in the country since January following "grossly unfair trials."Iran's ambassador Ali Bahreini told the Geneva-based council that the allegations were imaginary and that Iran was being singled out and targeted in the council.

  • Data released by China suggests COVID-19 virus may have come from raccoon dogs and 'strengthens' Wuhan wet-market theory

    China collected COVID-19 virus data in 2019, but only recently released it. The World Health Organization is urging it to be more transparent.

  • The Biden administration has the power to stop bank CEOs from creating the next SVB. They just need to use it.

    A provision in the Dodd-Frank law could have held SVB CEO Gary Becker accountable — and maybe kept Silicon Valley Bank solvent.

  • 2023 may be turning point in impact of sanctions on Russia

    A study conducted by the International Working Group on Russian Sanctions says that while sanctions are working, they could be even tougher, and 2023 could be a turning point in their economic impact on the aggressor.

  • Putin's Mariupol visit is a symbol of his failure

    What was going through the mind of Vladimir Putin as he travelled through the devastated streets of Mariupol on his first visit to occupied Ukraine since the invasion last February? Was he proud of the handiwork of his armed forces in destroying or damaging some 2,500 buildings and almost razing to the ground the vast Azovstal steelworks, scene of a heroic last-ditch resistance by defending troops?

  • Pence on Trump calls for protests against indictment: ‘Violence will not be tolerated’

    Former Vice President Mike Pence said on Saturday that he considers the Manhattan district attorney’s potential indictment of former President Trump to be “deeply troubling” but emphasized that “violence will not be tolerated” as the former president calls for protests. Trump said in a post to Truth Social that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday in…

  • Ron DeSantis is staying silent amid a push from MAGAworld for him to say or do something about a possible Trump indictment

    Right-wing figures want DeSantis to shield Trump from an indictment, and claim the governor will be on the wrong side of history if he doesn't.

  • Marriage proposal using drones at Singapore's Marina Bay Sands goes viral

    A man’s unique marriage proposal using drones in Singapore has recently gone viral on TikTok. On Saturday, TikTok user @casanova_del_rey shared a 31-second clip of the special occasion, which occurred at Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands on Friday.

  • Warren Buffett in Talks With White House on Banking Crisis: Bloomberg

    Berkshire Hathaway CEO and billionaire investor Warren Buffett is in contact with senior officials within President Joe Biden’s administration, according to Bloomberg. This comes as the White House grapples with elevated concerns of a banking crisis. "The Hash" panel discusses the latest reporting.