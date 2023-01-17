Body found after 78-year-old US tourist gets lost bushwalking in Australia, cops say

A 78-year-old American woman visiting Australia decided to go for a hike but lost her way on the trail; the following day, search crews found a body, according to authorities.

The American tourist went bushwalking in New South Wales on Friday, Jan. 13, the New South Wales Police Force said in a Jan. 14 news release. The woman got lost on the trail, prompting authorities to immediately begin searching for her.

Search crews suspended their efforts around 3 a.m. on Saturday and resumed later that morning, police said.

Air crews spotted a body near Middle Head, between Pearl Beach and Patonga Beach, officials said. Ground crews retrieved the body.

Authorities believe the body is the missing woman but have not yet formally identified the body.

Middle Head is about 35 miles northeast of Sydney. Both cities are in the state of New South Wales.

