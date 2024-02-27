Body found along Lake Michigan shoreline identified as missing man

CHICAGO — A man who was found dead along the shoreline of Lake Michigan on Saturday morning has been identified as a man who went missing in December.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner, 42-year-old Joseph Nechtow was found unresponsive along the shoreline in the 6000 block of South Lake Shore Drive, just after 11 a.m.

He was later pronounced dead on the scene.

Nechtow had been reported as missing by Chicago police on Thursday, Feb. 15, and officers said he had last been seen in Evanston on Monday, Dec. 22.

In a release detailing the specifics of his disappearance, Chicago police said Nechtow had previously resided in the city’s Avondale neighborhood and was known to frequent areas in Garfield Park and Logan Square.

Officers had also previously said Nechtow was 32-years-old, but a medical examiner later confirmed that Nechtow was 42-years-old.

Authorities have not yet provided details on what may have led to Nechtow’s death.

