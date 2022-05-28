Body found along Lake Ontario shoreline in Wilson

May 28—The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body that washed up along the shore of Lake Ontario in Wilson late Saturday morning.

Deputies were called to the 3000 block of Maple Avenue and found the body along the shoreline.

The Criminal Investigative Bureau and Crime Scene Technicians were called to the scene to assist. Niagara County Coroner James Carroll responded to the scene and took custody of the unidentified body.

Local authorities had been searching the lake for a missing kayaker from Amherst who was last seen when he launched his kayak at Golden Hill State Park between April 22 and April 25. He is reported to have paddled out onto Lake Ontario and has not been seen since.