Body found along river identified as 22-year-old missing for months, PA cops say

The body of a 22-year-old man who had been missing for two months was found near a river in Pennsylvania, officials said.

At 1:55 p.m. on May 11, police were dispatched after being told a body was found “along the shoreline of the Neville Chemical Company” in Pittsburgh, according to a post on Facebook by the Allegheny County Police Department.

The body was identified as Brandon Pfeifer-Davis, according to WTAE.

The man was last seen March 24 at a bar on the North Shore, according to CBS News.

“He was at McFadden’s on the North Shore,” Davis’ mother told WTAE. “He left the bar. His phone was dead, and he was trying to get an Uber back to Greenfield.”

Davis’ family reported him missing in March after they hadn’t heard from him, according to WPXI.

The man’s body was sent to the medical examiner’s office to find out the cause of death, officials said.

The investigation remains ongoing, officials said.

