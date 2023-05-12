Body found along shoreline of Neville Chemical Company

A man was found dead in Neville Township on Thursday afternoon.

According to Allegheny County police, first responders were called to reports of a body found along the shoreline at Neville Chemical Company at 1:55 p.m.

Once on scene, investigators found a man dead. Allegheny County Homicide has initiated a death investigation.

The man’s body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s office for identification and cause of death.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

