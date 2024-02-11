Body found along South Boulevard near Woodlawn Road is a homicide case, CMPD says

An early morning call about an assault led Charlotte-Mecklenburg police to a body along a heavily traveled stretch of South Boulevard, officials said in a news release.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The discovery was made around 1 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, in the 4500 block. The heavily commercial area is just north of Woodlawn Road.

“Upon arrival, officers located a male victim who had sustained gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene,” CMPD said.

Details of a suspect have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CMPD Homicide Unit at 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a detective.

Tips can be offered anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

