Body found along state Route 403 in Indiana County; state police investigating as homicide

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a homicide in Indiana County after a body was found along a major roadway.

According to state police, Daryl Vincent Lee, 44, from Johnstown, was found along state Route 403 in East Wheatfield Township in the early morning hours of July 14.

Officials said Lee had a fatal gunshot wound and is believed to be the victim of a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call PSP Indiana at (724) 357-1960.

