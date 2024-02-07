Gaston County Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who was found dead Tuesday afternoon just North of Dallas along U.S. 321, according to a press release.

The man appears to be in his 50s, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with graying hair and a small mustache and goatee.

The body was found along U.S. 321 northbound near Ratchford Drive shortly after 4 p.m. on Tuesday after a law enforcement officer from a different agency spotted the man from the road and contacted the Gaston County Police Department to take over the investigation.

Authorities say he appears to have had a pre-existing injury to his lower left leg, but a cause of death has not been determined.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective H. King at 704-866-3320.

Tips can also be called or texted to Gaston County Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000, the release said.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Body found along U.S. 321 Tuesday afternoon