Body found in apartment parking lot after gunshots reported, Lauderhill police say

A body was found in the parking lot of a Lauderhill apartment complex, police say.

Police said they received reports of shots fired in the area of Northwest 31st Avenue and 18th Street late Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a dead man near a car, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information that can help with the investigation to call the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).