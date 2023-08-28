Body found in April by mushroom hunter identified as Kansas City man missing since 2020

Police have identified remains found in April in Davies County as that of a Kansas City man missing since 2020.

On April 21, a mushroom hunter came across a body on private property in Daviess County, about 74 miles northeast of Kansas City, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

On Monday, the highway patrol identified the body as belonging to Skylar C. Ware of Kansas City, who was 25 at the time of his disappearance.

Authorities have ruled his death a homicide.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation, since that’s where Ware was initially reported missing, according to the highway patrol.

Capt. Ronda Montgomery, a spokeswoman with the sheriff’s office, confirmed that the investigation is ongoing.

“Our thoughts are with Skylar’s family as they begin the healing process,” Sheriff Darryl Forté said in a statement Monday. “Detectives have been working tirelessly on this case and will continue to do so to ensure the person(s) responsible for Skylar’s death are brought to justice.”

In November 2020, Ware’s mother told The Star that she last heard from Ware after he left a message wishing his her well on Mother’s Day.

At the time, Saundra Sheppard said she feared Ware was in danger and that he was not taking his medication as prescribed.