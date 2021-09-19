Body found in Wyoming "consistent with the description" of Gabby Petito

A body found in a Wyoming national forest is "consistent with the description" of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito, officials said at a press conference Sunday afternoon. The body has not been officially identified, and a cause of death has not been confirmed.

"I would like to extend sincere and heartfelt condolences to Gabby's family," an FBI supervisor said. "As every parent can imagine this is an incredibly difficult time for the family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them. We ask that you all respect their privacy as they mourn the loss of their daughter."

The discovery comes one day after the FBI confirmed it was "conducting ground surveys" in Grand Teton National Park.

"The FBI and our partners at the National Park Service, Teton County Sheriff's Office & Jackson Police Department are currently conducting ground surveys in areas of Grand Teton National Park that are relevant to the investigation into Gabrielle Petito's disappearance," the agency tweeted Saturday.

Petito, 22, had been on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie when she disappeared. Laundrie returned to Florida on September 1 without Petito.

Petito's last known contact with family was in late August, and she was in Grand Teton National Park at the time, authorities said. Her family filed a missing persons report out of Suffolk County, New York, on September 11.

Laundrie had been named a person of interest in the Petito case, but authorities had not been able to speak with him. Then on Friday, an attorney for Laundrie's family contacted the FBI indicating they wanted to talk about their son's disappearance. They said they had not seen him since Tuesday, police said overnight in a statement.

"Be advised that the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie are currently unknown," Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino said Friday.

Authorities began searching for Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve, a 24,000-acre county park in Florida's Sarasota County, on Saturday.

"His family says they believe he entered the area earlier this week. More details when available," the North Port Police tweeted on Saturday morning.

"For six days, the North Port Police Department and the FBI have been pleading with the family to contact investigators regarding Brian's Fiancé Gabby Petito," police said. "Friday is the first time they have spoken with investigators in detail."

"It is important to note that while Brian is a person of interest in Gabby's disappearance, he is not wanted for a crime," police said. "We are not currently working a crime investigation. We are now working a multiple missing person investigations."

The FBI was at the Laundrie residence in North Point on Friday "removing property to assist in locating Brian," the attorney for Laundrie's family said in a statement to CBS News.

Police video released Thursday shows Petito and Laundrie had an emotional fight in Moab, Utah, weeks before she was reported missing.

