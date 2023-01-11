Body found in attic of rural Kansas home; KBI investigates

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is conducting a suspicious death investigation after the body of a 56-year-old man was found in the attic of a home in rural Kansas.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a female resident at 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to a release from the KBI.

Deputies arrived at the home on the 1400 block of Highway 20 in Horton, Kansas, to find Gene Dunlap, who was declared dead at the scene. Dunlap was also a resident of the home, the release stated.

An autopsy for Dunlap is scheduled to take place Thursday.

No further information had been released as of Wednesday afternoon.