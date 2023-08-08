Body found in barrel identified as potential witness in case of Missouri man accused of holding woman in basement

Human remains found in a barrel in the Missouri River were identified last week as belonging to a woman considered a potential witness in the case against a Missouri man accused of holding a Black woman hostage in his basement.

During a Monday hearing seeking a bond increase for Timothy Haslett Jr., prosecutors said the woman found in the barrel, Jaynie Crosdale, "was inside" Haslett's Excelsior Springs home before his arrest in October.

The Clay County Prosecutor's Office did not provide further details but said it presented the evidence to the court.

Excelsior Springs police had identified Crosdale as a potential witness in Haslett's case in January and asked the public’s help in locating her. Authorities said at the time that they believed Crosdale had "information about the investigation."

She was later found dead after kayakers located her body in a blue barrel in the Missouri River, according to NBC affiliate KSNT of Topeka, Kansas. Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Immediately after police identified her remains last week, prosecutors filed a motion seeking a higher bond for Haslett, writing in a court filing that they had "concern for the safety of the community." Prosecutors said Haslett’s bond of $3 million was "insufficient to insure the safety of the community and the victim."

The court, however, ruled against increasing Haslett's bond. His attorney did not immediately return a request for comment on Tuesday.

The home where neighbors raised the alarm in Excelsior Springs, Mo. (Sarah Plake / KSHB)

Haslett was taken into custody in October after the 22-year-old unidentified victim escaped from his basement wearing a metal dog collar and ran to neighbors for help. The woman said she had been held captive and assaulted.

Lisa Johnson, a neighbor who helped the woman, said she was getting ready for work when she heard a faint "help me" from outside her front door.

"She looked straight at me and said 'help,'" Johnson previously said.

Johnson said the woman feared that if the police were called Haslett would kill them both, but Johnson called authorities anyway.

"I understood where she was coming from at that point. But I did it anyway," she said.

Police said they found the woman wearing a metal collar with a padlock, latex lingerie and she had duct tape around her mouth, according to a probable cause statement filed in October.

The woman said Haslett had picked her up in early September and kept her in a small room in his basement, restraining her wrists and ankles with handcuffs, the document stated. She said she had been repeatedly raped and whipped and escaped when Haslett left to take his child to school, according to the probable cause.

Haslett was indicted in February on one count of first-degree rape, four counts of first-degree sodomy, one count of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of second-degree assault and one count of endangering a child. He faces more than five life sentences in prison if convicted.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com